Patrick M. Clohessy, 68, of Irwin, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his home. He was born March 17, 1952, in Greensburg, the son of the late Edward and Helen (Klein) Clohessy. He is survived by a sister, Cecelia Krinock and her husband, Michael, of Latrobe; a brother, Richard Clohessy and his wife, Jane, of Greensburg; a nephew, Michael; a niece, Erin; his best friend, Bob Fairgrieve and his wife, Karen; and his dog, Max. A special thank-you to his good neighbors. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, at which time a funeral service will be held. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
