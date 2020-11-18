Patrick S. "Rooloo" Cribbs, 69, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 7, 1951, in Greensburg, a son of the late James H. and E. Blanche (Patterson) Cribbs. Prior to retirement, he had been the electrician with the City of Greensburg. He was a life member of Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Hose Co. No. 3 and member of the PA State and Westmoreland County Firemen's Associations. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Cribbs, and two brothers-in-law, Robert Cox and Scott Adamson. He is survived by his wife, Deborah L. (Adamson) Cribbs, two daughters, Nicole and Michele Cribbs, of Greensburg, his sister, Carole Cox, of Greensburg, a brother, Michael Cribbs and wife, Jane, of Greensburg, two sisters-in-law, Louise Cribbs and Susan Adamson, and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Funeral service and interment will be private. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. www.bachafh.com
