Patrick S. Cribbs
1951 - 2020
Patrick S. "Rooloo" Cribbs, 69, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 7, 1951, in Greensburg, a son of the late James H. and E. Blanche (Patterson) Cribbs. Prior to retirement, he had been the electrician with the City of Greensburg. He was a life member of Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Hose Co. No. 3 and member of the PA State and Westmoreland County Firemen's Associations. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Cribbs, and two brothers-in-law, Robert Cox and Scott Adamson. He is survived by his wife, Deborah L. (Adamson) Cribbs, two daughters, Nicole and Michele Cribbs, of Greensburg, his sister, Carole Cox, of Greensburg, a brother, Michael Cribbs and wife, Jane, of Greensburg, two sisters-in-law, Louise Cribbs and Susan Adamson, and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Funeral service and interment will be private. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 18, 2020.
November 17, 2020
Words cannot express the sadness for the Loss of RooLoo. I had pleasure of knowing him for over 50 years and there is only one and never will be another one. I could not begin share the stories RIP Brave Warrior! Debbie, Michael and all Family and Friends Blessings, Prayers and Healing Thoughts! Mike Ross III Viera Florida
Mike Ross
Friend
