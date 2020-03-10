|
|
Patrick W. Daugherty, 37, of Trafford, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 7, 2020, in his home. Patrick was born Jan. 23, 1983, in Pittsburgh, the son of Kathy (O'Keane) Daugherty Steiner, of Herminie, and the late William E. Daugherty. In addition to his mother, Patrick is survived by his stepfather, Harry Steiner; his stepsisters, Tricia Urias and Gloria Gallagher; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Patrick was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, John T. and Carolyn O'Keane; and paternal grandparents, William N. and Catherine Daugherty. All services are private. The John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home Inc., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.