Paul Andrew Kuster, 58, of Trafford, passed away at home Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Paul was born Aug. 20, 1961, in Pitcairn, the son of the late Robert and Carmella (Mignogna) Kuster. Paul attended St. Anthony School for Exceptional Children in Oakmont, where he participated in Special Olympics and received many medals for swimming. Paul had Down syndrome, but he always called it "Up Syndrome." He loved listening and singing to Elvis, he visited Graceland and loved going on vacations to the beach and playing in the sand. He loved his Mom and Dad and helped take care of them as they got older. Paul had a wonderful, full life and lots of friends and family who loved him. He had a standing Wii game night every Saturday for many years and enjoyed going to the Overlook every Saturday morning with the boys. He was such a bright light in his sister and brother-in-law's lives and they will miss him but know that he is back with his Mom and Dad, who will take care of him now. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, John (Sue) Kuster. Paul is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Dennis Hockenberry. of Trafford; a brother, James (Joy) Kuster, of Murrysville, and their children, Joey and Michael; his loving Aunt Patricia and Uncle Anthony Romanelli, of Turtle Creek; special friend, Bailee; and lots of cousins. Paul's family gives a special heartfelt Thank You to his caregivers and friends, Sandy Duncan, Donna Droznek and Ellen Swankler. All service will be private. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 412-372-3111 is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations can be made to a local animal shelter of one's choice in Paul's name. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.