Paul Andrew "Andy" Owczykowski, of Lake Mary, Fla., formerly of New Kensington, passed Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Paul was born Sept. 9, 1950, in New Kensington, to Paul and Clara Lepish Owczykowski. Paul graduated from New Kensington High School in 1968 and had a long career in the telecom industry. He was the owner of Telecom Technical Services for 19 years and held positions at ICBS, EIT Inc., and Siemens. Paul was the second of nine siblings, and had a unique personality and sense of humor. He enjoyed playing guitar, singing, traveling, scuba diving, being with family, the outdoors, card games, and just having fun. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. He'll be missed by us all, especially the corny jokes. He is survived by a daughter, Becky Probert and her husband, Chris, of Lake Mary, Fla.; and a son, William Owczykowski and his wife, Emily, of Greensburg; three grandchildren; four sisters, Kathleen Guy, of Fairport, N.Y., Mary Drogowski, of Rochester, Pa., Rosella Milliken, of Austin, Texas, and Marcie Oates, of Austin, Texas; and two brothers, John Shepherd, of Texas, and Joseph Owczykowski, of Michigan. He joins his brother, Michael Owczykowski; and sister, Linda Marie Valdez; and his parents who passed before him. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325, and a celebration of his life is planned at noon Sunday, June 28, in Memorial Park, New Kensington, at Pavilions A and B. Social distancing will be observed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store