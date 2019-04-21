Home

Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
(412) 751-5000
Paul Ruggier
Paul A. Ruggier


Paul A. Ruggier Obituary
Paul A. Ruggier, 69, of Elizabeth Township, passed away peacefully at home Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born May 11, 1949, in McKeesport, and was the son of the late John and Florence (Sweeney) Ruggier. Paul was a member of St. Patrick Church in Christy Park and was a Marine Corps veteran. He was proprietor of Simplified Merchant Processing and MMD Fabrications. He is survived by his wife, Shelley Mae (Gibel) Ruggier; son, Jason P. (Heather) Ruggier, of Cranberry Township; daughters, Melanie L. Ruggier, of Elizabeth Township, Samantha J. (Dan) Taylor, of Buena Vista, and Jamie J. (Victor) Hopkin, of Ruffsdale; grandchildren, Amanda (Christopher), Jacqueline, Wade, Robyn, Carli, Matthew, Lauren, Cameron, Jacob, Max, and Zachary; great-grandson, Logan; sisters, Carol (Walter) Worek and Evelyn (Tom) Fichera, of West Mifflin; Sandi (Gerry) Como, of Jefferson Hills; uncle, Paul (Barb) DeFabio, of Boston; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Patricia (Joe) Petrick and JoAnn Russell.
Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Pa. 412-751-5000.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 21, 2019
