Paul A. Staney, 79, of Greensburg, formerly of Penn, Pa., passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at his residence. He was born Feb. 23, 1940, in Penn, Pa., a son of Margaret Laudadio Staney and the late Joseph Staney. Prior to his retirement, Paul was employed by the ABB Group, Greensburg. He was a veteran of the Navy, having served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Paul was a member of the American Legion, the VFW and the Penn Rod and Gun Club. In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by a daughter, Lynne Schulte. He is survived by his son, Paul E. Staney and wife, Tanis, of Lyman, S.C.; a daughter, Jill Staney, of Latrobe; a granddaughter, Isabella Staney, of Lyman, S.C.; and brothers, Joseph Staney and wife, Gena, of Vandergrift, John Staney and wife, Lavonne, of Arona, and Robert Staney and wife, Nancy, of Delmont.
Paul's family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 31, in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019