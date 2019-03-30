Home

John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Paul A. Staney


1940 - 02
Paul A. Staney Obituary
Paul A. Staney, 79, of Greensburg, formerly of Penn, Pa., passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at his residence. He was born Feb. 23, 1940, in Penn, Pa., a son of Margaret Laudadio Staney and the late Joseph Staney. Prior to his retirement, Paul was employed by the ABB Group, Greensburg. He was a veteran of the Navy, having served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Paul was a member of the American Legion, the VFW and the Penn Rod and Gun Club. In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by a daughter, Lynne Schulte. He is survived by his son, Paul E. Staney and wife, Tanis, of Lyman, S.C.; a daughter, Jill Staney, of Latrobe; a granddaughter, Isabella Staney, of Lyman, S.C.; and brothers, Joseph Staney and wife, Gena, of Vandergrift, John Staney and wife, Lavonne, of Arona, and Robert Staney and wife, Nancy, of Delmont.
Paul's family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 31, in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
