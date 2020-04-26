|
|
Paul Arthur Wible, 73, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Nov. 24, 1946, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Arthur M. Wible and Mildred I. (Henderson) Wible. Paul was a veteran of the Vietnam Era, having served in the Navy. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at SCI Greensburg. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially golfing. He was a loyal Pittsburgh sports fan, loved his grandchildren, and will be remembered for his friendly, outgoing personality. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Woods; a sister-in-law, Dolores "Dee" Maggiore; and a brother-in-law, Edward "Dan" Markiewicz. Paul is survived by his wife, Marlene A. (Maggiore) Wible, of Latrobe; one son, Paul C. Wible, of Latrobe; one daughter, Kristin M. Wible-Amenyo and her husband, Nat, of Philadelphia; his grandchildren; three sisters, Janet Klym and her husband, John, of Latrobe, Carol Gennaro, of Latrobe, and Deborah Markiewicz, of Derry; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Marianna Maggiore, of Latrobe; a special niece, who helped with his care, Leslie Stewart; as well as a nephew and several nieces. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Sulecki and the staff at the Arnold Palmer Pavilion for their compassionate care. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.