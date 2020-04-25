Home

Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Paul B. Bush


1936 - 2020
Paul B. Bush Obituary
Paul B. Bush, 84, of Export, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Feb. 23, 1936, in Wilkinsburg, the son of the late Lawrence and Dorothy (Gilchrist) Bush. Paul was a graduate of Florida State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in business. He was the regional manager of Wards Department Stores in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he was the owner/operator/mechanic of Bush Lawn and Log Equipment, Delmont. Paul was a Navy veteran. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, Delmont. Paul was also a member of the Power Equipment Dealers Association, Cushman Scooter Club, British Car Club of Western PA, and he was a 27-year member and officer of E.C. Cruisers Car Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jean. Paul will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 57 years, Darlene (Stough) Bush; sons, Paul Bush (Roanne), of Bouquet, Derek Bush (Cheryl), of Greensburg, and Dave Bush (Maggie), of Export; sister, Susan, of Florida; and a number of nieces, nephews and friends. He was the very proud grandfather of Rob, Laura, Sara (Bill), Adam, Jason, Rachel, Cameron and Anna. Being mindful of the current state mandates regarding the covid-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements and interment in Eastview Union Cemetery, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 301 East Pittsburgh St., Delmont, PA 15626. Please write "Paul Bush" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information and directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
