Paul C. Fiehler
1960 - 2020
Dr. Paul C. Fiehler, 69, of Buffalo Township, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was born Oct. 11, 1950, in Tulsa, Okla., a son of the late Wilbur Paul and Virginia Lee (Burcham) Fiehler. He was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pittsburgh Medical School. Dr. Fiehler was a pulmonologist and in private practice at Associates in Respiratory Medicine. He was previously president at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. Survivors include his wife, Miriam (Kukuruda) Fiehler; his children, Stephen (Taylor) Fiehler and Katelyn Fiehler; his stepchildren, Julie (Mike) Russo, Jessica (Jason) Simonson, and Jaimie (Kyle) Grimes; a granddaughter, Blue Fiehler; and three stepgrandchildren, Paxton Simonson, Liam and Emilia Russo; and his siblings, Alan (Nancy) Fiehler, Lenore Fiehler and Marylou (Jeff) Amann. He was predeceased by his parents; and his son, Paul Cameron Fiehler. There will be a private family service at a later time. Arrangements were entrusted to the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC. To send an online condolence, please visit www.ajakfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paul R. Ajak Funeral Home
921 Freeport Rd
Creighton, PA 15030
724-224-8662
