Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Luxor United Methodist Church
187 White Church Lane
Greensburg, PA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Luxor United Methodist Church
187 White Church Lane
Greensburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Frisko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul D. Frisko


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul D. Frisko Obituary
Paul D. Frisko, 84, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Hempfield Manor. He was born Sept. 2, 1935, in Hannastown and was a son of the late Paul and Myrabell (Nave) Frisko. Paul retired from B and P Motor Express Co. He was a member of Luxor United Methodist Church and served as a volunteer firefighter for Hannatown VFD. Paul also ran Pauley's Catering for 20 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Kenneth J. Frisko in 2006 and Paul Dennis Frisko Jr. in 2019. Surviving are his wife, Eileen (Downs) Frisko; son, Craig Frisko and wife Angela; son, Tim Frisko and wife Valerie; daughter, Paula Uncapher and husband Jim; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Additional visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Luxor United Methodist Church, 187 White Church Lane, Greensburg, with Pastor Tammy Falcsik officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Luxor United Methodist Church, 187 White Church Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
Download Now