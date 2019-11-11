|
Paul D. Frisko, 84, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Hempfield Manor. He was born Sept. 2, 1935, in Hannastown and was a son of the late Paul and Myrabell (Nave) Frisko. Paul retired from B and P Motor Express Co. He was a member of Luxor United Methodist Church and served as a volunteer firefighter for Hannatown VFD. Paul also ran Pauley's Catering for 20 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Kenneth J. Frisko in 2006 and Paul Dennis Frisko Jr. in 2019. Surviving are his wife, Eileen (Downs) Frisko; son, Craig Frisko and wife Angela; son, Tim Frisko and wife Valerie; daughter, Paula Uncapher and husband Jim; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Additional visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Luxor United Methodist Church, 187 White Church Lane, Greensburg, with Pastor Tammy Falcsik officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Luxor United Methodist Church, 187 White Church Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019