Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Gaviglia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul D. Gaviglia


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul D. Gaviglia Obituary
Paul D. Gaviglia, 84, of Export, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 27, 1936, in Pittsburgh's North Side, a son of the late Francis and Eleanor (Torquato) Gaviglia. Paul was a retired over the road driver for UPS. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who always put his family first. Surviving is his beloved wife, Carol (Lapiana) Gaviglia; loving children, Natalie (Robert) Wiltsie, of Florida, David (Karen) Gaviglia, of Cranberry Township, and Michael Gaviglia, of Florida; cherished grandchildren, Michael and Ethan Marhefky and Steven, Craig and Jacob Gaviglia; and his treasured great-granddaughter, Megan Marhefky. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Paul F. Gaviglia. WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Due to the CDC recommendations, services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -