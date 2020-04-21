|
Paul D. Gaviglia, 84, of Export, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 27, 1936, in Pittsburgh's North Side, a son of the late Francis and Eleanor (Torquato) Gaviglia. Paul was a retired over the road driver for UPS. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who always put his family first. Surviving is his beloved wife, Carol (Lapiana) Gaviglia; loving children, Natalie (Robert) Wiltsie, of Florida, David (Karen) Gaviglia, of Cranberry Township, and Michael Gaviglia, of Florida; cherished grandchildren, Michael and Ethan Marhefky and Steven, Craig and Jacob Gaviglia; and his treasured great-granddaughter, Megan Marhefky. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Paul F. Gaviglia. WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Due to the CDC recommendations, services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.