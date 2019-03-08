|
Paul D. Jones Jr., 67, of Jeannette, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born June 28, 1951, in Greensburg, a son of the late Paul D. Sr. and R. Lucille Dudley Jones. He worked as a picker at Supervalu. He is survived by two daughters, Kele Townsend, of Jeannette, and Cara Lindsey Jones, of Washington, Pa.; one grandchild; sister, Darlene Jones and her husband, Jeff, of Beaver Falls; sister-in-law, Stephanie Stewart, of Jeannette; former wife and mother of his children, Roxanne Jones, of Jeannette; his beloved cat, Meana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no visiting and interment will be private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the family. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 8, 2019