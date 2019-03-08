Home

Paul D. Jones Jr.


1951 - 06 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul D. Jones Jr. Obituary
Paul D. Jones Jr., 67, of Jeannette, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born June 28, 1951, in Greensburg, a son of the late Paul D. Sr. and R. Lucille Dudley Jones. He worked as a picker at Supervalu. He is survived by two daughters, Kele Townsend, of Jeannette, and Cara Lindsey Jones, of Washington, Pa.; one grandchild; sister, Darlene Jones and her husband, Jeff, of Beaver Falls; sister-in-law, Stephanie Stewart, of Jeannette; former wife and mother of his children, Roxanne Jones, of Jeannette; his beloved cat, Meana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no visiting and interment will be private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the family. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 8, 2019
