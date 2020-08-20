1/1
Paul Dzendzel
1926 - 2020
Paul Dzendzel, 93, of Manor, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Forbes Hospital. He was born Oct. 31, 1926, in Manor, to Nicholas and Mary (Prybiten) Dzendzel. Paul was a life member of the Manor Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of the Manor American Legion. He was a proud Navy veteran, having served during World War II, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and boating at Tionesta. Paul is survived by his children, Gary A. (Cindy) Dzendzel, Terry (Sandy) Dzendzel and Deborah J. (Steve) Smolenski; five grandchildren, Steve, Kelly, Jon, Joe and Alana; and 14 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Wesley, Bobby, Graydon, Madison, Grayson, Charlie, Brynn, Sophia, Landon, June, Maura, Judson and Mabel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Jean G. Dzendzel; and siblings, Nick, Mike, Steve and Helen. There will be no visitation or services at this time, but the family will plan a celebration of life service at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. The family would like to thank the hospice nurses and staff on the fourth floor of Forbes Hospital for their compassionate care of Paul during these past few days. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Manor Volunteer Fire Department at 6567 Race St., Manor, PA 15665.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
7247442721
