Paul E. Fritz, 96, of Greensburg, died Friday, April 12, 2019, in Kelly's Personal Care Home, Greensburg. He was born March 29, 1923, in Latrobe, a son of the late Murray and Edna (Pierce) Fritz. Prior to retirement, he had been an auto mechanic. Paul was an Army veteran, serving in World War II, and was a member of the VFW Post 33, Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Fritz; and his sister, Catherine Hutchinson. He is survived by his wife, Pauline B. (Bognano) Fritz; three daughters, Judith Fennell and husband, Mike, of Bradenville, Janice Palmer, of Greensburg, and Joan Testa and husband, Jim, of Delmont; his daughter-in-law, Marianne Fritz, of Apollo; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A private family viewing and funeral service will be held in the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, with the Rev. Stephen M. LaSor officiating. Military honors accorded by the VFW Post 33, Greensburg Honor Guard, will follow. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kelly's Personal Care Home, 140 Greendale Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. The family would like to thank Paul's extended family at Kelly's Personal Care Home for their love, care and compassion the last four years. The family would also like to extend thanks to Medi Home Health and Hospice. www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary