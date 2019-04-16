Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Fritz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul E. Fritz


1923 - 03 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul E. Fritz Obituary
Paul E. Fritz, 96, of Greensburg, died Friday, April 12, 2019, in Kelly's Personal Care Home, Greensburg. He was born March 29, 1923, in Latrobe, a son of the late Murray and Edna (Pierce) Fritz. Prior to retirement, he had been an auto mechanic. Paul was an Army veteran, serving in World War II, and was a member of the VFW Post 33, Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Fritz; and his sister, Catherine Hutchinson. He is survived by his wife, Pauline B. (Bognano) Fritz; three daughters, Judith Fennell and husband, Mike, of Bradenville, Janice Palmer, of Greensburg, and Joan Testa and husband, Jim, of Delmont; his daughter-in-law, Marianne Fritz, of Apollo; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A private family viewing and funeral service will be held in the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, with the Rev. Stephen M. LaSor officiating. Military honors accorded by the VFW Post 33, Greensburg Honor Guard, will follow. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kelly's Personal Care Home, 140 Greendale Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. The family would like to thank Paul's extended family at Kelly's Personal Care Home for their love, care and compassion the last four years. The family would also like to extend thanks to Medi Home Health and Hospice. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now