Paul E. Heide passed away at peace in the Lord, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at home in Santa Maria, Calif. "I just want to go home," Paul kept saying as he struggled with leukemia and pneumonia in the hospital. He finally came home, with the help of Wilshire Hospice, his little poodle Beta, and his family and neighbors. Paul was born April 14, 1932, in Latrobe, to the late August H. and Mary P. (Snyder) Heide. He was the second son of three boys and three girls. He grew up in Latrobe, graduating from Hurst High School in 1950. He then joined the Air Force and was stationed at several Minuteman Missile bases. He retired in 1977 as a Master Sergeant. He then became a truck driver for Arrow Automotive Industries and covered the 11 western states. While stationed at Pennsylvania State University on ROTC duty, he met Gloria Jean Wagner in 1962. They married in July 1963, a relationship they cherished for 55 years. Together they raised two children and many standard poodles, which they showed successfully at dog shows almost every weekend over the years. He loved Ford cars, drove a lifetime of Fords and fully restored a 1950 Ford. Paul became a 32nd-degree Mason and a 50-year member of the Al Malaikah Shrine Club. He was also a member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He learned to golf while stationed in North Dakota, a sport of great pleasure and occasional frustration. Following his retirement from Arrow Automotive, he worked as an "ambassador" at Black Lake Golf Course in Nipomo. In his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting deer, bear and elk with his buddies in Pennsylvania. In his later years, he visited the Golden Donut Shop in Orcutt most mornings to meet his oldies, share the goodies and talk sports. He was an avid booster of the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Steelers, along with the Penn State Lions. Paul is survived by his wife, Gloria; his daughter, Pam Heide Cloud, her husband, Jeff and grandchildren, Caden and Ciena, of San Marcos, Calif.; his son, Gregory Heide, of Idaho; and his little poodle, Beta and her poodle friends, Gianna, Poppy and Charlie. He is also survived by his brother, Franklin H. Heide, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and his sisters, Willa L. Hochheimer, of Fredericksburg, Va., Dora K. Conrath, of Latrobe, and Karen Z. Heide, of Pittsburgh,. His brother, the Rev. August W. Heide, preceded him in death. The family wishes to thank Drs. Kennedy and McVoy and Wilshire Hospice for their help in caring for Paul.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, in the Chapel of MAGNER-MALONEY FUNERAL HOME, 600 E. Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454, with a reception to follow. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Humane Society of Santa Maria.