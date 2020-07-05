1/1
Paul E. Sofaly
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Edward Sofaly, 93, of North Irwin, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home. He was born May 4, 1927, in North Irwin, a son of the late Fred and Burdella (Lewis) Sofaly. Paul was at one time the owner of Isaly's of Norwin Towne Square in North Huntingdon. He was a member of Westmoreland City Primitive Methodist Church; Paul was also a member of the Westmoreland City Volunteer Fire Department and he was an avid golfer and a member of the Irwin Country Club. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Marine Corps. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Emily (Green) Sofaly; and brothers, Fred and John Sofaly. Surviving are two daughters, Renee Simpson and her husband, the Rev. Gary, of North Irwin, and Christine S. Kress, of Mooresville, N.C.; grandchildren, Jeremiah, William, Jesse, Matt, Jamie and Corrie; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, at which time a funeral service will be held with his son-in-law, the Rev. Gary Simpson, officiating, at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christian Life Church, 900 Seventh St. Ext., Trafford, PA 15085. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Service
11:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved