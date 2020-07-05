Paul Edward Sofaly, 93, of North Irwin, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home. He was born May 4, 1927, in North Irwin, a son of the late Fred and Burdella (Lewis) Sofaly. Paul was at one time the owner of Isaly's of Norwin Towne Square in North Huntingdon. He was a member of Westmoreland City Primitive Methodist Church; Paul was also a member of the Westmoreland City Volunteer Fire Department and he was an avid golfer and a member of the Irwin Country Club. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Marine Corps. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Emily (Green) Sofaly; and brothers, Fred and John Sofaly. Surviving are two daughters, Renee Simpson and her husband, the Rev. Gary, of North Irwin, and Christine S. Kress, of Mooresville, N.C.; grandchildren, Jeremiah, William, Jesse, Matt, Jamie and Corrie; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, at which time a funeral service will be held with his son-in-law, the Rev. Gary Simpson, officiating, at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christian Life Church, 900 Seventh St. Ext., Trafford, PA 15085. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
