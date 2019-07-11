Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
Paul E. Sullivan Jr.


1931 - 05
Paul E. Sullivan Jr. Obituary
Paul Edward Sullivan Jr., 88, of Saltsburg, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at UPMC East, in Monroeville. He was born Monday, May 25, 1931, in Avonmore, the son of the late Paul E. and Edna Mitchell Sullivan Sr. He was a member of the Apollo Free Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting, feeding birds and deer, especially loved working with his son at Sullivan Construction and enjoyed being with his family. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kathleen Fisher Sullivan; a son, Paul G. Sullivan and his wife, Billie, of Saltsburg; two daughters, Michelle Sullivan, of Saltsburg, and Linda Pao, of Hawaii; two grandchildren, Kilila Pao, of Hawaii, and Chris Sullivan and his wife, Stacey, of Saltsburg; two sisters, Dianna O'Neil and her husband, Ray, of Avonmore, and Emma Watchey, of Altoona. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Bottali.
Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until time of services at 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Services will be conducted at 8 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Melonie Seward officiating. Interment will be private.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 11, 2019
