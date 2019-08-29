|
|
Paul E. Watkins, 70, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Hempfield Manor. Born Jan. 30, 1949, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Paul A. Watkins and Rose M. (Slezak) DiMinno. Paul earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from St. Vincent College. He was a disabled Army veteran of the Vietnam War, having received the National Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal and a Sharpshooter Badge. He was a member of the American Greek Catholic Beneficial Society, where he was a former treasurer, the American Slovak Society, the American Legion Post No. 515 and the Amvets. Paul was an avid coin collector, enjoyed gardening, and in his younger years, enjoyed working on cars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Lawrence M. DiMinno. Paul is survived by his sister, Crystal L. DiMinno and her husband, Jeffrey Burger, of McDonald, Pa.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A military service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veteran's Honor Guard. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. David Clement officiating. Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, or at . To sign online guestbook, send condolences or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019