Paul F. Gutwald, 63, a resident of Hempfield Manor, formerly of Penn, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. He was born Aug. 14, 1957, in Greensburg, a son of the late Francis "Cookie" and Geraldine Phillips Gutwald. Paul was a member of the former St. Boniface Church in Penn and currently a member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed following the Penguins and the Steelers. In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by a nephew, Chad Kardell. He is survived by his siblings, Donald Gutwald and wife, Jo, of Johnstown, Betsy Fennell and husband, George, of Jeannette, Susan Larry and husband, Buck, of Greensburg, Tim "Jonesy" Gutwald and wife, Leslie, of Laurel, Md., and Teeny Kardell and husband, Ed of Greensburg; an uncle, Robert Gutwald, of North Huntingdon; and numerous nieces and nephews. Paul's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Three Rivers Hospice, and the Hempfield Manor nurses and staff for all of the kind and compassionate care that Paul received during his time there. Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. 2nd St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in Ascension Church, 615 Division St., Jeannette, PA 15644. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Hempfield Township.



