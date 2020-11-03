1/
Paul F. Somers
1943 - 2020
Paul Fullerton Somers, 77, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Wexford, Pa. Born in 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Henry and Jessie (Fullerton) Somers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Henry E. Somers; and niece, Wanda Somers. He moved his family to Pennsylvania and was raised on the Somers Farm near Pleasant Unity. He was a veteran of the Air Force. Paul retired from Crete Trucking, where he spent 45 years as a truck driver, driving over 1 million miles with not a single accident. After retirement, he worked for Adesa Car Auction and was currently employed at A&A Cycle. Paul is survived by a son, Brian P Somers; grandson, Tyler; brother, Ronald A. (Anna Mary) Somers; sister-in-law, Debbie Somers; nieces, Becky (Scott) Somers and Cindy (Phil) Ohl, and nephews, Scott (Stacy) Somers, Ronald (Kim) Somers, and Henry (Alexa) Somers. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. His service will be at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor David A. Greer. Interment will follow at Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
NOV
6
Service
10:00 AM
Hoffer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Memories & Condolences
November 2, 2020
Paul has been a long time family friend. He and my Dad used to drive truck together. My condolences to his family. Paul will be missed. Rest In Peace old friend.
Michelle Boord (Holmes)
Friend
