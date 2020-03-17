Home

Paul F. Troeger, 92, of Plum Borough, died Monday, March 16, 2020. He was the husband of the late Ida Mae Troeger; beloved father of P. Curtis Troeger and Cindy (Ron) Kuhn; grandfather of Brandy (Donald) Smith and Tyler Kuhn; great-grandfather of Lincoln and Lennox Smith; and brother of Carole (Jim) Kopatich and the late Marie Enstice and Richard Troeger. Paul was a Navy veteran during World War II, member of Holiday Park United Methodist Church and Plum Creek Masonic Hall. Arrangements are private by SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Condolences can be shared with the family at www.soxmanfuneralhomes.com.
