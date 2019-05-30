Paul "Denny" Frisko, 62, of New Derry, passed away Sunday May 26, 2019, in Excela Latrobe Hospital. He was born July 10, 1956, in Latrobe, a son of Paul and Eileen Downs Frisko. Paul was employed as a truck driver at Old Dominion Freight Line for 20 years, after previously being employed as a truck driver at Allegheny Bedford Express and a mechanic at Keystone Cullett. He was a graduate of Hempfield Area High School. He grew up in Greensburg. Paul put God and family above all else. He was a devout Christian and a member of Harvest Assembly Church in Derry. Paul was known for his kind heart, warm smile and ability to make everyone laugh. He was known by his family as the guy who could fix everything and would never say no when you needed his help. Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Frisko. In addition to his parents, Paul is survived by his wife, Evelyn Nichols Frisko; his daughter, Denise Frisko Wood and her husband, Peter; his son, T.J. McMillen and his wife, Nicole; his granddaughter, Emily McMillen; two grandsons, Josh and Michael McMillen; his sister, Paula Uncapher and husband, Jim; his brother, Craig Frisko and his wife, Angela; brother, Tim Frisko and his wife, Valerie; good friend, Derrick Terney; countless nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and his two dogs, Rusty and Peanut.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted at 4 p.m., with his pastor, Shawn Lyons, officiating.

