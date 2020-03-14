|
Paul Haurilesko, 87, of Level Green, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in his home. Paul was born June 26, 1932, in Rankin, the son of the late Michael and Anna (Takach) Haurilesko. Paul served with the Army during the Korean War. Paul retired from Gulf Research and Development Corp. as a chemist. He was a member of the St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, East Pittsburgh, and he was a former treasurer for the church. Paul was the past president of the Level Green Lions Club from 1985-86 and 1990-91, he was a past Scout Master for Level Green Boy Scout Troop 201 and was an enthusiastic volunteer for the Mon/Yough River Trail. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Irene (Kocsuta) Haurilesko, in 2015; and two sisters, Margaret Bilecky and Maryann Fecycz. Paul is survived by his children, Eric Haurilesko (Patty), of Level Green, and Paula Haurilesko, of Alexandria, Va.; his two grandchildren, Sarah Carlson McCallion (James), of Irwin, and John Carlson, of Level Green. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Rt. 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. A panichida service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home prior to the conclusion of visitation. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with Father Joseph Fester officiating. Interment will follow in Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Mon/Yough River Trail Council, PO Box 14, McKeesport, PA 15135, www.thebostontrail.com/donate-to-the-mytc or to the Westmoreland Heritage Trail, RR No. 12, Box 203, Greensburg, PA 15601, https://westmorelandlandheritagetrail.com. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.