Paul J. Blank
1948 - 2020
Paul J. Blank, 71, of New Kensington, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born Dec. 9, 1948, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Floribert and Dorothy (Anthony) Blank Sr. He was the husband of 29 years of Betty Jean (Wilson) Blank. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Denis Blank and Floribert Blank Jr., and a sister, Pat. He enjoyed his trains, building model cars and ships, walking, outdoor activities, fishing and spending time with his family. Besides his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Kimberly Mauro, of South Carolina, Theresa (Kylie Dickman) Bartoszewicz, of Regent Square, and Lisa (Duane) Shenkel, of Clairton; two sisters, Paula Blank, of Pittsburgh, and Priscilla (Bobby) Thorton, of North Carolina; his good friends, Greg and Shelby; and many nieces and nephews. Services and burial were private. Arrangements are entrusted to the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
