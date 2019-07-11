Paul J. DeCapua, 101, of Ligonier, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 6, 1917, in Olean, N.Y., son of the late Haneal and Mary Fury DeCapua. Prior to his retirement in 1978, he had been employed by the Buffalo State Hospital, in Buffalo, N.Y. He graduated from the University of Buffalo with a degree in human resources. He loved polka music and being with family and children at the family's lake home on Stoughton Lake, in Jennerstown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Peter DeCapua, in 2016; and by two sisters, Lucy Hannon and Angeline Moore. He is survived by two nieces, Jean Case, of Ligonier, and Gloria Lewis, of Savannah, Ga.; a nephew, Peter DeCapua, of the Villages, Fla.; and numerous great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, in Allegany, N.Y., with the Rev. James Vacco officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., of Ligonier, is in charge of the arrangements.

To leave a condolence or tribute for Paul, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 11, 2019