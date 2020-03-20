|
|
Paul J. Gaudi, 95, of Jeannette, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 16, 2020, in the AHN Hempfield Neighborhood Hospital. He was born Oct. 17, 1924, in Jeannette, a son of the late Paul and Anna Balog Gaudi. Paul was a 1943 graduate of Jeannette Senior High School and served as the school's band drum major for three years. He was a veteran of the Navy, serving as a seaman, first class, aboard the USS Pittsburgh, a heavy cruiser. Paul fought in the battles of Iwo Jima, Okinawa, and Japan. After returning home from the Navy, Paul attended Salem College in West Virginia on the GI Bill, graduating in 1949 with a bachelor of science degree in health and physical education. Paul later attended the University of Pittsburgh, earning his master's in education. Prior to his retirement, Paul was employed by the Jeannette School District as a health and physical education teacher for 37 years. He also coached several teams during his time at Jeannette, including the Junior High Boys, Junior Varsity Boys, and the Senior High Girl's-Varsity Basketball teams. Paul also coached the Senior High Boy's Golf Team, and was a ticket taker for 65 years at the Jeannette football games. Most recently, Paul was inducted into the Jeannette Senior High School Athletic Hall of Fame as a Contributor. Paul was a member of Ascension Church, Jeannette, where he served as an usher for many years. He also volunteered and ran the popcorn booth at the church's Italian Festival. He was a 70-year member, and the longest living member of the American Legion Post No. 344, and its Shuffleboard League; the M and S Club and its Bocce League; the Jeannette Golf League; a member of the former "Duckpin" Bowling League, the "Hound Dogs"; and a 12-year member of the Jeannette Community Band. Paul also enjoyed making homemade wine for many years and sharing it with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by brothers, Robert and Bernard Gaudi; and a sister, Dolores Durbiano. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Dorothy "Dora" Moccia Gaudi; his children, Jerry "Yitzer" Gaudi and wife, Jane, of Owings Mills, Md., Marcia Aducci and husband, John, of North Huntingdon, Linda Gaudi and friend, Ginny Jung, of Fairfax, Va., and Doreen Gaudi and friend, Rich Mock, of Jeannette; grandchildren, C.J. Aducci and wife, Nikki, Dave Aducci, and Tara Gaudi; great-grandsons, John, Sam, and Max Aducci; a special family friend, Jon Soles, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current health alert situation, there will be no public visitation. Funeral services will be private. Paul's family will plan a memorial Mass and a celebration of life at a later date. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, are entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, or a .