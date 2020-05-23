Paul J. Hartung, 92, of McMurray, formerly of Jeannette, peacefully passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his residence surrounded by loved ones due to natural causes. Paul was born Sept. 6, 1927, in Jeannette, a son of the late Charles and Alice Metzger Hartung. Paul was a veteran of World War II, having served with the Army. Prior to his retirement, Paul was a police officer for the City of Jeannette and retired in 1988 with the rank of Captain. After retirement, Paul worked at the Cloverleaf Golf Course for many years. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Church in Jeannette and the churches Holy Name Society, St. Benedict the Abbott Church in McMurray, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 39, the US Golf Teachers Federation, the Jeannette Italian Club and the M&S Club. He was one of the original members of the Jeannette Golf League and a member of the WPIAL Hall of Fame for Jayhawk Football. In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by a sister, Gertrude DiFrancesco; and brothers, Gerald and Bernard Hartung. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Mary Katharine Steiner Hartung; his children, Timothy P. Hartung and wife, Holly, of Ossining, N.Y., Randall F. Hartung, of Cypress, Texas, Daniel C. Hartung, of Holiday, Fla., and Paula C. Jesiolkiewic and husband, John, of McMurray; brother-in-law, Fred Roscher, of Traverse City, Mich.; special former daughter-in-law, Karol Hartung, of Cypress, Texas; grandchildren, Joseph Corona and wife, Samantha, Christina Chaney and husband, Thomas, Zander Hartung, Arcadia Hartung and fiance, Noah Michelon, Jennifer, Hannah and Foster Hartung; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to the current health concerns, there will be no public visitation. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church followed by interment in the Jeannette Memorial Park, Penn Township. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a future time and place to be announced. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, are entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in the memory of, Paul Hartung, for the continued love and care for his wife, Mary Katherine, to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, act.alz.org/donate
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 23, 2020.