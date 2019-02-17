Paul J. Leonard, 76, of Jeannette, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. He was born April 4, 1942, in Greensburg, a son of the late James T. and Marie (Germy) Leonard. Prior to retirement, Paul's career centered around music. A talented trumpet player, he played with several area music groups. He was the owner and operator of the former Jeannette Music Center and was the band director at the former Sacred Heart School in Jeannette. He served as choir director at Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin and taught music at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg and St. Agnes Church in Irwin. He also worked with the Hempfield High School Band Camp. Paul was a member of St. Barbara Roman Catholic Church in Harrison City and a former member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Jeannette. He was also a faithful member of the Oblates of St. Benedict. He enjoyed traveling, but most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Kathleen (Hosner) Leonard; five children, Jennifer L. Beier (Ronald), of Livonia, Mich., Bryan P. Leonard (Carrie Lander), of Charlotte, N.C., Amy S. Leonard, of New Alexandria, Lynn A. Phelps (Robert), of Oklahoma, and Christina M. Pence (Grant), of Harrison City; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Leonard, of Jeannette, and Robert Leonard (Lori), of Kane, Pa.; and his beloved dog, Belle.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Sacred Heart Church, 504 Cowan Ave., Jeannette. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Members of the Oblates of St. Benedict will gather for a wake service at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church. To post an online condolence, please visit www.johnvgrazianofuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary