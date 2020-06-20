Paul J. Ludvik, 86, of Mutual, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born April 6, 1934, in Latrobe, a son of the late John and Mary (Harbac) Ludvik. Prior to retirement, Paul was a farmer and previously worked at the Eidemiller Whitney Stone Quarry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy E. (Hutter) Ludvik; a son, Paul A. Ludvik; five brothers, Joseph, John Steve, Andrew and Michael Ludvik; and two sisters, Rose Ludvik and Helen Lamolinara. He is survived by three sons, Thomas M., of Greensburg, James W. and wife Nancy, of Derry, and David A. Ludvik and wife Margie, of Mutual; three granddaughters, Amy, Sara and Allie Ludvik; and several nieces and nephews. Private funeral arrangements by LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., Pleasant Unity. www.bachafh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 20, 2020.