J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
(724) 872-6699
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edward Church
120 St. Edward Lane
Herminie, PA
Paul J. Shychuk


1966 - 2019
Paul J. Shychuk Obituary
Paul J. "P.J." Shychuk, 52, of West Newton, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. He was born Dec. 17, 1966, in Greensburg and was a son of the late Paul and Clara "Sis" (Angelcyk) Shychuk. P.J. was a member of St. Edward Church, Herminie. He loved farming, which he considered "working God's land"; hunting; and above all, his daughter. He loved life and would go out of his way to help a friend. Surviving are his wife, Lisa (Suter) Shychuk; daughter, Katie Shychuk; sisters, Catherine Catalina and husband Tim, of Scottdale, and Chrissy Ramaley and husband Todd, of Derry; sister-in-law, Dana Rolison and husband Tom; brother-in-law, Ron Suter and wife Amy; father- and mother-in-law, Ronald and Sandra Suter; nieces and nephews, Todd and Rachel Ramaley, Maria Catalina, and Austin, Aaron, Andrea and Adam Suter; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
As per his wishes, there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends may attend a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Edward Church, 120 St. Edward Lane, Herminie. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his wife for his daughter's future. Arrangements are entrusted to J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton.
Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 28, 2019
