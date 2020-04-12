|
Paul J. Sinwell, 89, formerly of Larimer, died Thursday April 9, 2020, at Hempfield Manor. He was born Aug. 16, 1930, in Larimer, son of the late Joseph and Margaret (McNamara) Sinwell. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a cab driver for Yellow Cab. He was a veteran of the Army and truly enjoyed betting on horse races. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, William, Bernard, and James Sinwell; and sisters, Joanne Dahlstrom, Margaret Hynes and Grace Plank. Surviving are a brother, Robert Sinwell; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the strict guidelines that we must adhere to at this crucial time, the family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.