Paul J. Togyer, 75, of Markvue Manor, North Huntingdon Township, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, with his family present, after a brief battle with esophageal cancer. He was born Dec. 4, 1944, in McKeesport, son of the late John and Lena Beller Togyer. Paul was a graduate of McKeesport Senior High School, attended Pennsylvania State University and graduated from Duquesne University with a degree in education. He was employed as an industrial engineer for the former Fort Pitt Steel Casting Co., McKeesport; Westinghouse Air Brake Co., Wilmerding; and Steelmet Inc., Port Vue; prior to beginning a 27-year career as a secondary mathematics teacher at South Allegheny High School, Liberty Borough, from which he retired in 2009. Paul was a former leader of Cub Scout Pack 53 and Boy Scout Troop 53, Liberty Borough, and a past member of the Liberty Borough Lions Club. He was an avid fisherman and sportsman and a life member of the National Rifle Association, and was a supporter of the Penns Woods Civic Association, North Huntingdon Township, as well as the Penn State Alumni Association, and a season ticket holder of Pitt Panthers football. Paul was a longtime member of the former St. Pius V Church, McKeesport, and was currently a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon Township. Paul is survived by sons, Jason (Denise L. Ritter) Togyer, of Port Vue, and James (Mary Kovac) Togyer, of Mt. Lebanon; brother, Raymond "Joe" Togyer, of Pompano Beach, Fla.; nephew, Brian Togyer; niece, Kimberly Togyer; step-granddaughter, Amelia; and beloved cousins and friends. The family would like to express their gratitude to Paul's many devoted friends in Markvue Manor and Penns Woods who took such good care of him during the past few months. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412 678 6177). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 200 Leger Road, North Huntingdon Township, PA 15642. Attendees should wear masks and social distancing rules will be in place. The family has suggested memorial contributions be made to McKeesport High School Alumni & Friends Association, c/o Consortium for Public Education, 1100 Industry Road, McKeesport, PA 15132, or the G.C. Murphy Co. Foundation, c/o Patricia A. Smith, 1514 Greenock-Buena Vista Road, McKeesport, PA 15135.