Home

POWERED BY

Services
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Holtzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul K. Holtzer Jr.


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul K. Holtzer Jr. Obituary
Paul K. Holtzer Jr., 83, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born Nov. 7, 1936, in Greensburg, the son of the late Paul and Dorothy (Carr) Holtzer. Paul retired from the Air Force after more than 20 years of service and served two tours in Vietnam. He was also a member of the Word of Life Church in Greensburg. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen M. (Wood) Holtzer, of Greensburg; his children, Paula K. Slebodnik (Chuck), of Irwin, Tom Lory (Sandy), of Oreland, Pa., and April Hart, of Jeannette; his grandchildren, Rick Martin (Charmie), of Sparks, Neb., Michelle Conn (Steven), of Greensburg, and Rachel Lory, of Jeannette; and his great-grandchildren, Drake Paul, Makaela, Merrick, Kayden, Brendon, Abagail and Julia. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Charles. Due to the health concerns and recommendations, services will be private. The C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood, is entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -