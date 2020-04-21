|
Paul K. Holtzer Jr., 83, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born Nov. 7, 1936, in Greensburg, the son of the late Paul and Dorothy (Carr) Holtzer. Paul retired from the Air Force after more than 20 years of service and served two tours in Vietnam. He was also a member of the Word of Life Church in Greensburg. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen M. (Wood) Holtzer, of Greensburg; his children, Paula K. Slebodnik (Chuck), of Irwin, Tom Lory (Sandy), of Oreland, Pa., and April Hart, of Jeannette; his grandchildren, Rick Martin (Charmie), of Sparks, Neb., Michelle Conn (Steven), of Greensburg, and Rachel Lory, of Jeannette; and his great-grandchildren, Drake Paul, Makaela, Merrick, Kayden, Brendon, Abagail and Julia. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Charles. Due to the health concerns and recommendations, services will be private. The C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood, is entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.