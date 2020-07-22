Paul Lobur, of Arnold, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at age 93. He was born Dec. 15, 1926, in Detroit, Mich., and moved to Arnold at age 5, having lived there ever since in the original home. He was the son of the late Peter and Kathryn Kuplecheck Lobur. He graduated from Arnold High School and served in the Army in the service battery of the 380th Field Artillery Battalion during World War II. He was a life member of VFW Post 92. A machinist and grinder, he worked for ALCOA and retired as a tool and die maker for Oberg Manufacturing. Paul was a member of Holy Virgin Orthodox Church in Arnold since age 5, and held many offices at the church as auditor and a member of the board of directors. He was assistant scout master for Boy Scout Troop 139 for many years and was proud of the fact that all three of his sons were Eagle Scouts. Paul had many titles, caring and loving son to his parents; loving husband of 69 years to his wife, Julia (Passewitz); proud father of his four children, Dr. Paul T. Lobur, the late Dr. David M. (MaryAnn) Lobur, Carol Abt and Daniel G. (Susan) Lobur; giving grandfather to his five grandchildren, Dr. David M. (Jaclyn) Lobur Jr., Julia (Brian) Earnhardt, Kelly (Anthony) Gallo, Evan (Ariel) Abt and Stevan (Tiffany) Abt; great-grandfather (Dido) and teacher to his seven great-grandchildren, Caroline, Emmy and Taylor Earnhardt, Caden, Adalyn, Nolan and Hudson Lobur; brother to the late Eugene Lobur; brother-in-law to the late Roman Passewitz; and uncle to the late Dr. Gregory (Darleen) Passewitz and Thomas (Darrel) Passewitz. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., Lower Burrell, where a Panichida service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. in the Holy Virgin Orthodox Church, Arnold, by Father Mark Swindel. Burial with military honors by the Army will follow in Union Cemetery, Arnold. VFW Post 92 will conduct services in the funeral home at 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing Visitors will be limited to 25 at a time.



