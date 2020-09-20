1/1
Paul M. Auman
1926 - 2020
Paul M. Auman, 93, of Valencia, Pa., formerly of Murrysville, peacefully passed Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. He was born Oct. 20, 1926, in Johnstown, the son of the late George M. and Sarah (Updegrave) Auman, and was preceded in death by his beloved of wife 68 years, Rebecca (Becky) Auman; and brother, George William (Bill) Auman. Paul was the loving father of Nancy Scrimizzi (Anthony), of Richmond, Va., and Elaine (Alan) Oley, of Allison Park. He dearly loved his grandchildren, Leslie (Sidney) Wilberforce, Craig (Ashley) Oley, Nicole (John) Felini and Marlo Scrimizzi; and great-granchildren, Gabriella, Madison, Garin and Eric. After graduating from the University of Rochester, Paul served as an ensign in the Naval Reserves, with a mechanical engineer career at U.S. Steel research lab, involved with development of continuous casting process. He was a volunteer with Delmont Meals on Wheels, an avid tennis player, and a dedicated tenor in church choir; and currently a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Paul lived a kind, thankful life and will be missed dearly. The family expresses their deepest thanks to the loving St. Barnabas caregivers, staff and hospice team. No visitation. Private service and interment will take place at Grandview Cemetery, Johnstown. Arrangements are by NEELY FUNERAL HOME, Glenshaw, Pa. Memorial donations respectfully suggested to North Hills Community Outreach, 1975 Ferguson Road, Allison Park, PA 15101, or the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Ave. No. 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please visit us at www.neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
