Paul Martin Matty, 67, of West Newton, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Born Jan. 31, 1952, in Greensburg, he was the son of the late Edward D. and Nancy (Cook) Matty. Paul was a member of Holy Family Church in West Newton, and at one time worked for West Newton Ambulance Service. He is survived by his brother, Edward P. Matty, of Gurnee, Ill.; and sister, Mildred (John) Rohm, of West Newton.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Holy Family Church, 225 N. Second St., West Newton, with the Rev. David J. Nazimek presiding. Interment will be in West Newton Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934.
www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 3, 2019