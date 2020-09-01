Paul M. Murphy, 75, of Conemaugh Township, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, Pa. Born Sept. 11, 1944, in Loyalhanna Township, he was a son of the late Harry W. Murphy and Mary (Peace) Murphy. Paul was a 1963 graduate of Saltsburg High School and proudly served our country with the Army. He was employed for US Steel in Vandergrift for 18 years, then worked for a time at Jerry Kimmel Construction in Shelocta. Paul retired from Talon Logistics, where he drove tractor trailer for Giant Eagle for more than 20 years, retiring in 2017. He was a member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church of Clarksburg for more than 50 years, and served as a trustee. Additional memberships include the Teamsters Local 249 and the Saltsburg American Legion Post 57. Paul enjoyed working on his property on Rose Road. He was so proud of his wonderful garden this summer, spending hours there and then working with all it produced. Paul was one of the friendliest people you could ever meet. He loved to talk to anybody about anything. Paul loved having his family around, and was always ready for family dinners at the holidays. He was proud of the accomplishments of his sons, Brian and Steve, and was always interested in what his grandchildren were doing. Most evenings were spent watching the American Pickers TV show and Fox News. He also enjoyed riding his bicycle or anything else that was outdoors. Paul had fond memories of the trip to Alaska and enjoyed the Saltsburg High School reunions. He enjoyed his 70th birthday party with family and friends. It was a big to do. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his sister, Vivian Shaulis; brothers, Harry, David, William and Donald; his niece, Kris, and his grand-nephew, Bill. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Janet (Compton) Murphy; sons, Brian (Christy) Murphy, of Blairsville, and Stephen (Beth) Murphy, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Lily and Patrick Murphy, of Greensburg; step-grandson, Dylan Mack, of Pittsburgh; many nieces and nephews from the Murphy and Compton families; and last but not least, his canine buddy, Cooper. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. Please respect the current state mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, which limits visitors to 25 people at a time, the wearing of masks and social distancing. Funeral services will be private, with interment in Ebenezer Presbyterian Church Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paul's memory to the American Heart Association
, 444 Liberty Ave., Suite No. 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or to the Indiana County Humane Society,191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
.