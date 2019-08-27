|
Paul M. Secrist, 59, of Youngwood, passed away Friday August 23, 2019. He was born May 7, 1960, in Greensburg, a son of John and Mary (Walls) Secrist. Paul was the owner of Secrist Service in Youngwood. He also worked at many local car dealerships. He was a member of the Roosevelt Club in Hempfield, the VFW Post No. 211 in Youngwood, Midway St. Clair Club, the A&B Club of Youngwood and Hecla Sportsman's. Paul is survived by his sons, Paul M. Secrist Jr. (Heather), of Arona, and Steve C. Secrist, of Youngwood; his two grandchildren, Paula and Alexis; and his brothers, John Secrist (Shirley) and Daniel Secrist, both of Finleyville. Paul is also survived by his girlfriend, Kitty Vracar.
There will be a celebration of Paul's life at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the VFW Post No. 211, 108 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. Arrangements are entrusted to C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 27, 2019