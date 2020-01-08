|
|
Paul Pasquale Sylvester, 92, of New Stanton, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. He was born March 10, 1927, in Armbrust, son of the late Raymond Michael and Leona Mary Philip Sylvester. He was a graduate of the former Youngwood High School, class of 1945. After graduating high school, he went on to join the Navy, where he was an electrician during World War II on the USS Fremont APA-44 in the South Pacific. He was a lifelong member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Youngwood, serving as money counter and CSA collection representative. He always said Jesus was his best friend. He was a former owner and operator of Sylvester Glass and Radiator Co. in Youngwood for more than 30 years. Paul was a true perfectionist. He enjoyed making scale models of airplanes and boats. Also, over the years he made and repaired violins for customers. He enjoyed playing the fiddle and loved to work on his farm. He often stated, "I love to be out in God's beautiful nature." It was like heaven working outside for him. He was preceded in death by both parents; his loving wife of 65 years, Regina M. Oravetz Sylvester; one daughter, Jean Ann Sylvester Schall; one sister, Dolores Joan Sylvester D'Angelo; and one brother, Raymond Michael Sylvester Jr. He is survived by one daughter, Paula Marcinik and husband, Stan, of New Stanton; one granddaughter, Christina Marcinik Horan and husband, Jared, of Virginia; and two great-grandchildren, Hannah Grace and Hayley Horan.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 711 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697, with Father William McGuirk officiating. Interment will follow at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery in Greensburg, with full military honors accorded by Armbrust Veterans. All of those wishing to attend the funeral Mass are asked to go directly to the church.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 8, 2020