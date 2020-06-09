Paul R. Coffman, 90, of Penn Township, died Monday, June 8, 2020. He was born June 29, 1929, in Pittsburgh, to the late George Coffman and Mary (Wilson) Bowman. Paul served his country in active duty as a first sergeant in the Army beginning towards the end of World War II, and then in combat in Korea. He also was a member of the National Guard. Paul worked as a conductor for the Mon-Con Railroad, then went on to be a sergeant with the Forest Hills Police Department, retiring after 32 years of service. Paul was an active member of the Community United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed being a door greeter and participated in Bible study, and he volunteered at the Light of Life Mission. Paul was an avid golfer and got an official hole-in-one at Irwin Country Club, where he was a member. He also played a police officer in the "Night of the Living Dead" movie. Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Rose M. (Zdybak) Coffman; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael J. and Connie Zdybak; daughter-in-law, Colleen Coffman; two granddaughters and their children; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard B. Coffman, and a brother, George Coffman. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon Thursday, June 11, 2020, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Interment will follow in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Animal Friends of Westmoreland County, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697, or by visiting www.animalfriendswestmoreland.org. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 9, 2020.