Paul Robinson Cunningham, 86, of Greensburg, left our world to join Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior early morning Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Paul was born March 27, 1933, in Greensburg, to the late John Iden and Luella Robinson Cunningham. Paul joined the Army and later transferred to the Air Force in his early years as a young man. While stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany, Paul met his wife, Waltraut, and they were married for 64 years. Paul was a Korean War veteran. Paul enjoyed many hobbies and activities. These ranged from building model trains and airplanes, hot rod engines and motorcycles, professional photography, Kempo and Tang Soo Do Karate and participation in the Knight's Templar and Masonic Lodge. Paul worked for many years at Beckwith Machinery Company, when he decided to take an early retirement to form a family business of Custom Indian Jewelry and Specialty Foods. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Waltraut "Shirley" Sperger Cunningham; a sister, Dorothy Hayes; and a brother, David Wright. Paul is survived by three daughters, Diana Lee DeMase, Linda Adele Lewis and Jennifer Lynn Cunningham. He also has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

There will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be held at the United Methodist Church of Herminie.

