Col. Paul R. Flebotte, Army, Retired, 79, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. He was born in Springfield, Mass., the son of French Canadian immigrants. He spent 30 years of service in the Army. Paul began his military career by volunteering for the draft and enlisting in the infantry. During this period, he served one year in Vietnam. After two years, he enrolled in Officers Candidate School and received his commission upon graduation. Paul served a second tour in Vietnam. Military intelligence was his specialty. He served most notably as Army Attache in Saudi Arabia and Morocco and Defense Attache in Tunisia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Thomas Donahue. He is survived by Kathy, his wife of more than 49 years; and by his son, Shawn and wife, Crystal; grandchildren, Brendan, Olivia, Delaney and Landon; sister, Esther Donahue; niece, Renee Spring and husband, Fred; and nephew, Mark Donahue and wife, Kerry. We are grateful to each individual at Redstone at Home Hospice and Home Hospice and Home Care for the compassion and care shown to Paul during his illness.
A celebration of Paul's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 12727 Lincoln Way, North Huntingdon. Interment with full military honors will be at Arlington Nation Cemetery, Washington, D.C., at a date to be announced. Arrangements handled by the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either the at or the Epilepsy Association of Western and Central PA at www.eawcp.org. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019