Paul R. Krinock, 93, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Nov. 27, 1925, in Bradenville, a son of the late Peter and Mary (Mehalic) Krinock. Prior to his retirement in 1988, Paul worked at Latrobe Steel Company with 32 years of service, and also worked on the Pennsylvania Railroad for eight years. He was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, the American Slovak Society, the American Greek Catholic Club and the FOE No. 01188 Latrobe Eagles. Paul was a World War II veteran, having served with the Army. During his service in the European Theatre, he was awarded a Silver Star and a Purple Heart. He served as a member of the Latrobe Derry Veterans Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 515. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes I. (Kovach) Krinock; and his siblings, Peter, Andrew, Michael, John, Stephen, Nicholas and Mary Krinock, Ann Klym, Helen Cackowski, Elizabeth Shanefelter and Margaret Koski. He is survived by three children, Eugene F. Krinock and his wife, Beverly, of New Kensington, Richard P. Krinock, of Latrobe, and Monica A. Frye and her husband, Curtis, of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Jelena Felgar (John), Joshua Krinock (Taylor), Jennifer Krinock, Hilary Lentz (Shane) and Nathan Frye (Heather); three great-grandchildren, Daniel Krinock, Mya Stavish and Lillyann Felgar; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 01188 will conduct a service at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, followed by parastas services at 7 p.m. Sunday, both in the funeral home. Military honors accorded by the Latrobe Derry Veterans Honor Guard will be held at 9:15 a.m. Monday, followed by panachida services at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 112 St. Mary's Way, Bradenville, PA 15620, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Latrobe American Legion Post 515 at 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650 . To post an online condolence, please visit, www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 13 to July 14, 2019