Paul R. "Bubba" Nord, 64, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at home. He was born April 4, 1955, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Axel and Alice (Nowalk) Nord. Prior to retirement, Bubba worked as a truck driver for Fawcett Trucking, White Oak. He is survived by his loving wife, Melinda K. (Wright) Nord; his children, Chad Wright, Katherine Ann (Rob) Barnes and Jen (Ryan) Sisko; six grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Deborah (Terry) Clark and Steven (Beverly) Nord; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. with his nephew, Pastor Thomas Paul Smith, officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the family.