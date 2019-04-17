Paul R. Sentinek, 89, formerly of Woodcrest Circle, Scottdale, East Huntingdon Township, died peacefully Monday morning, April 15, 2019, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg, surrounded by the love of family. He was born Jan. 7, 1930, in Stockdale, Pa., the son of the late Andrew J. and Mary F. Ferenchik Sentinek. Paul was a member of Alverton United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Charleroi High School class of 1948. On Jan. 9, 1950, he entered the Air Force as a radar mechanic and attained the rank of staff sergeant during the Korean War. He served one year and nine months of active duty and was the recipient of the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, The Presidential Unit Citation and the Korean Presidential Unit Citation. Paul was employed for 38 years as an engineer with Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel. He was a member since 1970 with the Free and Accepted Masons, Tri County Masonic Lodge No. 252, Donora. He was also a 14th-degree member of the Lodge of Perfection, Uniontown. He was a 60-year member of the Roscoe American Legion, Post 801, and a life member of Roscoe Slovak Club. Paul loved to bake bread, enjoyed raising Field Trial Champion beagles and was an avid hunter. Paul was a loving father, grandfather, and a friend to all who knew him. He is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving and devoted daughters, Andrea P. Jackson and husband Michael, of Scottdale, and Faith P. Duskey and husband David, of Camp Hill, Pa.; his caring grandchildren, Joel Jackson and wife Melissa, of Columbus, Ohio, Gregory Jackson and wife Lauren, of Trafford, Erin Duskey Gagabuan and husband Rey, of Wormleysburg, Pa., and Ashly Duskey and Kathryn Duskey, both of Camp Hill, Pa.; and his great-grandchildren, Tilly and Duke Jackson and Felix Alan and John Paul Gagabuan. In addition to his parents, Paul will once again be reunited with his wife of 55 years, Nadene R. Rutherford Sentinek (March 6, 2011); great-grandson, Gideon Andrew Gagabuan (July 14, 2017); and two brothers, Andrew and William Sentinek.

Family and friends are cordially invited from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday to FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St. Scottdale. The Free and Accepted Masons, Tri County Masonic Lodge No. 252 Donora and the Uniontown Lodge of Perfection will conduct a masonic service at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Paul's funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, in the funeral home with his Pastor, Thomas Shirer, officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in Alverton Cemetery, with full military honors accorded at the gravesite by the active Air Force Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. The Funeral Home doors will be locked between visitation hours.