Paul R. Stubbs Jr., 71, of Yukon, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was born April 13, 1948, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Paul Robert and Ruth (Keck) Stubbs. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Irwin Automation of Greensburg. A veteran of the Army, he served in Vietnam. Paul enjoyed painting and working puzzles. Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Edwinna Stubbs; brother, Jerry (Linda) Stubbs; sisters, Elaine (Robert) Kowalewski, Patty (Joe) Lash and Donna (Paul) Harris; an uncle, John Keck; also nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 13, 2019