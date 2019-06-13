Home

J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
724-872-6699
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
Paul R. Stubbs Jr. Obituary
Paul R. Stubbs Jr., 71, of Yukon, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was born April 13, 1948, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Paul Robert and Ruth (Keck) Stubbs. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Irwin Automation of Greensburg. A veteran of the Army, he served in Vietnam. Paul enjoyed painting and working puzzles. Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Edwinna Stubbs; brother, Jerry (Linda) Stubbs; sisters, Elaine (Robert) Kowalewski, Patty (Joe) Lash and Donna (Paul) Harris; an uncle, John Keck; also nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 13, 2019
