Paul V. Huchette, 89, of Latrobe, died peacefully Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Paul was born Aug. 25, 1929, in Point Marion, Pa., and was the son of Archie and Mabel (Vanzandt) Huchette. He grew up in Point Marion and attended and graduated from Bethany College, where he was a member of the Alpha Sigma Phi. Paul moved to Latrobe to take a position with ALCO (Standard Steel), where he spent his entire career - serving as a metallurgist and manager over the decades. He designed innovative techniques for steel spring technology, which were later patented. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 59 years, the former Mary F. Sulkey; his son, David, and his wife, Marjorie, of Reston, Va.; daughter, Mary H. Tobin and her husband, Timothy, of Portland, Ore.; daughter, Karen Toida and her husband, Kenji, of Chesapeake, Va.; and grandchildren, Joseph Huchette, Daniel Huchette, Michelle Huchette, Michael Tobin, Kathleen Tobin and Ian Toida. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Douglas Huchette. He is also survived by his sister, Wynona Wilkins, of Grand Forks, N.D. Paul was a man of few words, great kindness and amazing intelligence. During his younger years, he was an accomplished trumpet player and was known to play many of the local music halls. His hobbies included playing bridge, reading and photography. His greatest love, however, was spending time with his family and vacationing at the beach (especially the beloved Pelican's Nest on Pine Island, N.C.) and going to Kelly's for fresh seafood.

Friends and relatives are invited to visit the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the . To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 21 to July 22, 2019