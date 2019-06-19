Paul W. Allan, 77, of Washington Township (Murrysville), passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born Jan. 20, 1942, in Tarentum, to the late James W. and Velma E. (Wolfe) Allan. Paul was a member of United Presbyterian Church, New Kensington, where he was head usher for 50 years. He was a former square dance caller, avid fisherman and boater, and enjoyed playing golf. Paul had a great love of his family and took great pride in building his family's home, in which he resided for 50 years. He was a veteran, having served in the Air Force from 1961 to 1967. Paul was an electronics technician for more than 40 years for Windstream, Murrysville, prior to his retirement in 2013. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jill (Richardson) Allan; his son, Nathan G. (Britni) Allan, of Knoxville, Tenn.; his granddaughter, Sienna M.; grandson, Keisel J.; his sister, Jean (James) Finnegan, of Mays Landing, N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, mentioned above.

At Paul's request, there will be no public visitation. Memorial services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at United Presbyterian Church of New Kensington, 601 Fifth Ave., New Kensington, with his pastor, the Rev. Wendy Keyes, officiating. All attendees are cordially invited to stay for a time of fellowship in the church social hall immediately following the ceremonies. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the CHURCHFIELD- PETERS FUNERAL HOME, 501 Fifth Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068, 724-335-1951.

The family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15206, or the , 1000 Liberty Ave. No. 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.