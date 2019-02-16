|
Paul W. Brown, 57, of Jeannette, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 2, 1962, in Jeannette, a son of the late John and Leone Brown. Paul worked as a mechanic for Grabiak Tire and Auto Service of Greensburg for 37 years. Surviving are his son, Nikolaus Brown (Stacey); partner, Laura Lapiana Demko and her children, who he adored, Mason and Morgan Demko; brother, John T. Brown (Debbie); and dear friend, Mark Grabiak.
Honoring Paul's wishes, services will be private. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O, Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517, or the Veterans Place, 945 Washington Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15206. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 16, 2019